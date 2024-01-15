2 roadkill incidents of leopard cats in Miaoli in 2 weeks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In less than half a month, two critically endangered leopard cats were struck by vehicles and died in Miaoli County.

The two leopard cats were located in a region known for leopard cat sightings, according to the Miaoli County Government Agriculture Department, per BCC. Authorities had previously surveyed the leopard cat population in this area.

The county government had warned motorists about the presence of leopard cats and to drive slowly, especially in the evening, when the cats are more active and vision is limited. Officials said two leopard cats also died in traffic accidents on Jan. 3 and Jan. 11, just three kilometers from each other close to residential areas.



The scene of a recent leopard cat death. (Miaoli County Government photo)

The deceased leopard cats were sent to the Ministry of Agriculture’s Endemic Species Research Institute. Their remains will be analyzed for genetic information and tracking research.

According to county data, there were 18 leopard cat deaths in Miaoli County in 2023, 17 of which were road kills, making up more than 90% of deaths.

Leopard cats are a category 1 endangered species in Taiwan. The government said it will invite highway authorities, police, and local citizens to discuss ways to protect the endangered animal, and a government-backed publicity campaign has endeared Miaoli area farmers to the plight of the animal.