Taiwan caught off guard by Nauru's sudden diplomatic dump after election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Monday (Jan. 15) announced that Nauru had suddenly severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favor of China, just two days after Taiwan's elections and one day since Nauru had congratulated it on the outcome.

At a press conference at 2:15 p.m., Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) said Nauru had cut diplomatic relations with Taiwan, citing U.N. Resolution 2758 and the "one China" principle as its rationale. "To uphold national sovereignty and dignity," Tien said the ministry has decided to immediately terminate diplomatic relations with the Republic of Nauru, cease all bilateral cooperation, withdraw embassy and technical personnel, and request Nauru to close its embassy in Taiwan.

Tien pointed out that the ministry obtained intelligence in 2023, revealing that China actively engaged with Nauru’s political leaders and used economic incentives to induce the country to change its allegiance. On Oct. 25, 2023, the country's parliament passed a vote of no confidence against former President Russ Joseph Kun, leading to the election of David Adeang by parliamentary elections on Oct. 30.

After the new administration took office, Taiwan actively engaged with Nauru on bilateral cooperation projects, said Tien. However, Nauru continued to seek substantial economic assistance from Taiwan and compared it with the aid proposals from China.

"Despite our utmost sincerity and efforts to assist within our capabilities based on our longstanding friendship, Nauru still succumbed to China's inducements," lamented Tien. He said that Nauru disregarded Taiwan's long-standing assistance and friendship and "engaged in diplomatic negotiations with China, even cooperating with China in manipulating the so-called 'one-China principle' and incorrectly referencing U.N. General Assembly Resolution 2758."

Tien said the Taiwan government "strongly condemns these actions and expresses deep regret."

He noted that while many democratic countries congratulated Taiwan on its election and triumph of democracy, "Beijing authorities chose to use this method to suppress Taiwan undermining the order and stability of the international community." He added, "This is not only a retaliation against democratic values, but also a blatant challenge to the international order."

Tien said that the responsibility for this diplomatic switch lies with Beijing. He closed by calling on Beijing to "renounce confrontation, return to the track of international order, and seek mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation with Taiwan and all parties in the region."

When asked by the media when Taiwan was notified of the diplomatic switch, Tien said Nauru's political situation has been turbulent over the past two years. He said that Taiwan had dispatched a special envoy to stabilize the situation.

However, Tien said that Nauru's actions on Monday were "quite sudden." He said that when Taiwan received the news at 11:45 a.m., Nauru officials refused to meet with Taiwan's ambassador.

Regarding the amount of money Beijing offered Nauru, Tien said that he was not at liberty to disclose the exact figure but said it "far exceeds the amount of aid we provide to our diplomatic allies."