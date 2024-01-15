US delegation reaffirms support for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The visiting U.S. delegation reiterated America’s commitment to Taiwan during a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Monday (Jan. 15).

Former National Security Advisor Stephen Hadley congratulated Taiwan on holding successful presidential and legislative elections on Saturday (Jan. 13). Taiwan's democracy, which is based on transparency, rule of law, respect for human rights, and freedom, sets a shining example for the world, Hadley said, per a Presidential Office statement.

He said the U.S. will stand together with its friends, and the delegation looks forward to meeting with President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and other elected officials to convey U.S. support for close cooperation with Taiwan. Hadley also said he was eager to maintain bilateral relations under the leadership of the new government and jointly safeguard peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Former Deputy Secretary of State James Steinberg said that Tsai has demonstrated outstanding leadership over the past eight years, benefiting the Taiwanese, making significant progress in the bilateral partnership, and maintaining regional peace and stability. Steinberg added that U.S. policy toward Taiwan has been consistent regardless of Democratic or Republican administrations.

The informal yet friendly relationship between Taiwan and the U.S. is based on policies that emphasize peacefully resolving cross-strait issues, value the importance of dialogue, and avoid unilateral changes to the status quo, he said. Steinberg said he believes this approach is beneficial to all people in the region.

The former officials’ affirmation of U.S. support coincided with Nauru’s decision to sever relations with Taiwan on Monday (Jan. 15), leaving it with 12 diplomatic allies.