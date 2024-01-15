Cargo incident causes 17 km traffic jam in Tainan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A cargo incident involving a semi-trailer truck caused a traffic jam on National Freeway 1 in Tainan on Monday morning (Jan. 15).

The accident occurred around the northbound side at the 336.2-kilometer mark of the freeway at 8:30 a.m. on Monday. Vehicles were backed up for 17 kilometers, reported Liberty Times.

According to the Fourth Highway Police Brigade, the driver, a man surnamed Chen (陳), was changing lanes when the cargo suddenly fell. Tiles spilled onto the center and outside lane, causing an accident.

Although no one was injured, the accident impacted traffic. The inner and center lanes are currently open to traffic but congestion is severe.

Following the provisions of Article 30 of the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act, the driver will be fined between NT$3,000 (US$96) and NT$18,000.

The highway police reminded drivers to securely fasten their cargo to avoid similar accidents.