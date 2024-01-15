Germany congratulates Taiwan election winners for 1st time in 12 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Germany's foreign ministry on Sunday (Jan. 14) congratulated the winners of Taiwan's presidential election for the first time in 12 years.

The last time Germany extended such an acknowledgment was in 2012 when Former German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle congratulated former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), reported CNA. In his congratulatory message, Westerwelle expressed hope for the easing of cross-strait relations and affirmed Taiwan's democracy and rule of law.

During the last presidential election in 2020, when former government spokesman Steffen Seibert was asked if he congratulated former President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on her reelection, he said he welcomed the smooth conduct of Taiwan's free and democratic elections and emphasized Germany's "one China" policy.

At that time, Germany actively fostered its relations with China and had a relatively conservative stance towards Taiwan. This led to Taiwan becoming a sensitive topic in German politics.

The turning point in Germany's stance toward Taiwan was the general election held at the end of 2021. The coalition government formed by the Social Democratic Party, the Green Party, and the Free Democratic Party actively strengthened relations with Taiwan, including the passage of a resolution calling on the government to "intensify exchanges and increase cooperation between Germany and Taiwan" in 2021.

In 2023, Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger became the first German ministry-level official to visit Taiwan in 26 years. This move aimed to proactively expand the space for exchanges between officials and civil societies of the two countries.

The German Foreign Office on Sunday conveyed its congratulations to the voters, candidates, and elected officials. They avoided the use of the title "president" and the name of president-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德), but it shows a change compared to the past several years.

The ministry lauded the election for once again showing "how firmly democracy is rooted in Taiwan, and how much the voters aspire to democratic values." The statement emphasized Germany's close relations with Taiwan in various fields and expressed anticipation for expanded ties within the framework of its "One China" policy.