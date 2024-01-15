Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Switzerland on Monday, as Ukraine tries to secure stable support from allies as the war against Russia approaches its second anniversary.

Zelenskyy is due to "meet the heads of both houses of parliament, party leaders and the President of Switzerland, participate in the World Economic Forum" in Davos, said a statement from the presidency.

Meanwhile, Russia claims to have shot down Ukrainian missiles over Kursk region.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, 15 September.

Russia says it shot down Ukrainian missiles over Kursk region

Russia's air defense intercepted three Ukrainian missiles over the Russian Kursk region near the border with Ukraine. This was announced by the governor of Kursk, Roman Starovoit, on Telegram. There was no immediate word on casualties or damage.

In recent months, Russian regions on the border with Ukraine have been hit by heavy shelling. The casualties and damage on the Russian side bear no comparison to the extent of the casualties and destruction caused by Russia in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy to visit Switzerland, discuss support with Swiss and world leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Switzerland on Monday, as Ukraine tries to secure stable support from allies as the war against Russia approaches its second anniversary.

Zelenskyy is due to "meet the heads of both houses of parliament, party leaders and the President of Switzerland, participate in the World Economic Forum" in Davos, said a statement from the presidency.

The announcement came hours after France and Germany reaffirmed their support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

"We are in full agreement... that we must support the Ukrainians for as long as necessary," French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne told journalists in Berlin, alongside German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

On Sunday, national security advisoes from over 80 countries held talks there based on Zelenskyy's 10-point proposals for a lasting and just peace in Ukraine.

The conflicts in Ukraine and in Gaza look set to dominate the annual Davos forum in the Swiss Alps, with Ukrainian officials trying to stave off war fatigue among allies.

dh/wd (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)