2 rescues carried out in western Taiwan mountains

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two separate mountain rescue operations were undertaken in Miaoli County’s Nanzhuang Township on Sunday (Jan. 14).

Miaoli County Government Fire Department received a report at 12:25 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 14) that a solo hiker surnamed Wu (吳) was lying on the Jialishan (加里山) West trail near the 2.7-kilometer marker. He had no vital signs, and firefighters communicated instructions to give the man CPR, per UDN.

A preliminary police investigation revealed that the deceased individual was a 64-year-old man from Taichung.

Ten volunteer police, five volunteer firefighters, and 10 members of a local rescue association accompanied officers to Wu's reported location at 3:42 p.m. on Sunday. Rescuers carried his body out to the trailhead at 7:30 p.m.



Rescuers recover deceased solo hiker. (Miaoli County Fire Department photo)

Another rescue operation involved a 32-year-old individual named Lin (林) and a 27-year-old named Hu (胡) who became lost in Nanzhuang Township’s Guangtianshan at 6:38 p.m. on Sunday. The couple was without any flashlights or lamps.

Firefighters used cell phone information to determine their location, which was above the Beautiful Landscape Resort in Nanzhuang Township. Four police officers from the Toufen Fire Station were dispatched to find them, eventually making contact at 8:28 p.m. and guiding them down the mountain to safety at 9:24 p.m.