Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

2 rescues carried out in western Taiwan mountains

Rescuers find 1 deceased hiker and locate 2 lost hikers in Miaoli County

  658
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/15 11:37
Volunteer rescuers retrieve body of deceased hiker. (Miaoli Fire Department photo)

Volunteer rescuers retrieve body of deceased hiker. (Miaoli Fire Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two separate mountain rescue operations were undertaken in Miaoli County’s Nanzhuang Township on Sunday (Jan. 14).

Miaoli County Government Fire Department received a report at 12:25 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 14) that a solo hiker surnamed Wu (吳) was lying on the Jialishan (加里山) West trail near the 2.7-kilometer marker. He had no vital signs, and firefighters communicated instructions to give the man CPR, per UDN.

A preliminary police investigation revealed that the deceased individual was a 64-year-old man from Taichung.

Ten volunteer police, five volunteer firefighters, and 10 members of a local rescue association accompanied officers to Wu's reported location at 3:42 p.m. on Sunday. Rescuers carried his body out to the trailhead at 7:30 p.m.

2 rescues carried out in western Taiwan mountains
Rescuers recover deceased solo hiker. (Miaoli County Fire Department photo)

Another rescue operation involved a 32-year-old individual named Lin (林) and a 27-year-old named Hu (胡) who became lost in Nanzhuang Township’s Guangtianshan at 6:38 p.m. on Sunday. The couple was without any flashlights or lamps.

Firefighters used cell phone information to determine their location, which was above the Beautiful Landscape Resort in Nanzhuang Township. Four police officers from the Toufen Fire Station were dispatched to find them, eventually making contact at 8:28 p.m. and guiding them down the mountain to safety at 9:24 p.m.
Miaoli County Fire Department
Nanzhuang Township
lost hiker
Toufen Fire Department

RELATED ARTICLES

Forest fire in central Taiwan caused by firework factory explosion
Forest fire in central Taiwan caused by firework factory explosion
2024/01/09 13:02
Timber poachers transition to sustainable forest management in central Taiwan
Timber poachers transition to sustainable forest management in central Taiwan
2023/07/17 17:01
Beef noodle restaurant explosion in Taiwan's Miaoli City
Beef noodle restaurant explosion in Taiwan's Miaoli City
2023/06/04 17:46
Taiwan’s forestry authority vows to punish illegal camping
Taiwan’s forestry authority vows to punish illegal camping
2021/07/07 21:05