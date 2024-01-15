Taiwan foreign minister in Guatemala for presidential inauguration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) arrived in Guatemala early Saturday (Jan. 13) morning to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo the next day.

He was welcomed by his Guatemalan counterpart Mario Bucaro and was later accompanied by newly appointed Foreign Minister Carlos Ramiro Martinez to meet with Arevalo, per the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). The president emphasized his commitment to maintaining diplomatic relations with Taiwan and expressed hope for stronger cooperation between the two countries.

Wu presented an invitation letter from President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), inviting Arevalo to attend the inauguration ceremony of Taiwan’s President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) on May 20.

Wu also met with newly elected Vice President Karin Herrera and Minister of Economy Gabriela García-Quinn. Both sides shared common concerns and discussed future cooperation.

The foreign minister then stopped by the Presidential Palace to meet with the incumbent Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei. Wu expressed gratitude on behalf of the Taiwanese government and people for Giammattei's steadfast support for the nation during his four-year term, making him one of Taiwan's most loyal friends.

In the afternoon, Wu held talks with Guatemala City Mayor Ricardo Quinonez, during which the two exchanged views on urban development. He welcomed Quinonez to visit Taiwan again.

On Sunday (Jan. 14), Arevalo’s swearing-in ceremony was delayed due to Congress debating whether to install lawmakers from the president-elect’s Semilla Party as regular deputies or as independents. Guatemala's electoral tribunal suspended the party over “registration flaws” last September.

The delay of Arevalo’s inauguration prompted his supporters to protest in front of the nation’s Legislative Palace.

In response to the incident, MOFA said Taiwan upholds universal democratic values and respects the results of Guatemala's election. It added: Taiwan “recognizes President-elect Arevalo and Vice President-elect Herrera as the president and vice president of Guatemala.”

The ministry said it would continue to monitor developments in Guatemala closely and collaborate closely with the new government to strengthen the nation’s democracy and promote national development.