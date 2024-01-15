Czech president congratulates Taiwan election winner Lai Ching-te

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Czech President Petr Pavel congratulated Taiwan president-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on his victory in an exclusive interview with Czech News Agency (CTK) on Saturday (Jan. 13).

The NATO general-turned-president affirmed Taiwan’s democratic process and hoped for continued relations with Taiwan, per Liberty Times. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out that Pavel was the first public congratulations from a European head of state and extended its gratitude.

However, the Czech Republic was not the only European country offering congratulations. Lithuania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gabrielius Landsbergis, issued a joint statement with other officials. They praised Taiwan as a model for the Indo-Pacific region and a force of good in the world.

MOFA also said over 200 political figures from 25 EU countries have expressed their congratulations.

Furthermore, the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), composed of over 30 countries and 250 parliamentarians worldwide, issued a statement, praising Taiwan for successfully conducting a free and fair election despite unprecedented interference from China.

Even countries in Latin America have joined the celebratory efforts. Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, Costa Rica, and others conveyed their congratulations through tweets, calls, or messages from government officials or members of parliament.