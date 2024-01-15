Taiwan sports officials visit Paris Olympic venues

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Sports Administration Director-General Cheng Shih-Chung (鄭世忠) led a delegation to Paris, France, to visit Olympic venues, arriving on Sunday (Jan. 14).

The Paris Summer Olympics are scheduled to kick off on July 26, 2024, with most sporting venues already completed. Cheng hoped the inspection visit would give Taiwan sports officials more opportunity to plan logistics, per UDN.

"The main goal of our visit is to gain more information to allow us to provide better services to the athletes in the Taiwan delegation so that they have more opportunities to concentrate on their competition," said Cheng.



Paris Summer Olympic venue hosting canoe-kayak competitions. (CNA photo)

Of special interest to the delegation were venues such as the North Paris Arena, which will host boxing competitions; the Vaires-sur-Marne Aquatic Center, which will host rowing events; and the Grand Palais, which will be the main location for taekwondo.

Paris is hosting the Olympics again for the first time in a century, making it the third time France's capital will serve as a host city. Previous Olympic competitions were held in Paris in 1900 and 1924.

Cheng said that the Paris Olympic organizer's decision to utilize existing venues recreates the spirit of the games from a century ago. He also applauded the creation of new venues designed to highlight the city's iconic landmarks.

Cheng said the Evergreen Laurel Hotel (Paris) will serve as a lodging and logistics center for the Taiwan Olympic delegation. A sports center for Taiwanese athletes with training equipment and rehabilitation and medical clinics is located 500 meters from the hotel.

Cheng will visit the sports center and if it is deemed insufficient, another physical therapy center will be identified and outfitted to provide athlete services.



Taiwan Sports Administration Director-General Cheng Shih-Chung tours Olympic facilities. (CNA photo)