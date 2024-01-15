China says US sent 'gravely wrong signal' in congratulating new Taiwan president

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China lashed out at the U.S. for allegedly sending a "gravely wrong signal" to "independence forces" in Taiwan in congratulating president-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德).

Among the many congratulatory messages streaming in from across the globe over the weekend, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Lai on his victory on a social media post and an official statement. This drew the ire of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which condemned Blinken's statement for crossing the "first red line."

Blinken congratulated Lai and the Taiwanese for taking part in "free and fair elections and demonstrating the strength of their democratic system." In the official statement, Blinken reiterated the U.S. commitment to upholding cross-strait peace and stability and "the peaceful resolution of differences, free from coercion and pressure."

Blinken said the partnership between the people of the U.S. and Taiwan will continue to expand in economic, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges. He said the U.S. looks forward to "working with Dr. Lai and Taiwan’s leaders of all parties to advance our shared interests and values, and to further our longstanding unofficial relationship" while still adhering to the "One China" policy, Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances.

He expressed confidence that Taiwan "will continue to serve as an example for all who strive for freedom, democracy, and prosperity."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) issued a statement expressing its sincere gratitude to the U.S. government for issuing "immediate congratulations on the successful completion of Taiwan's democratic elections." It said the message demonstrated the "solid friendship" between Taiwan and the U.S., the importance the U.S. places on bilateral relations, and the strong partnership between the two countries in "defending shared values such as democracy and freedom."

In a statement issued on Sunday (Jan. 14), China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed that Blinken's congratulatory message "seriously violates" Beijing's "one-China principle" and the China-U.S. joint communique. It claimed this countermanded Washington's pledge not to engage in official political relations with Taiwan.

The ministry accused the U.S. of sending a "gravely wrong signal to the 'Taiwan Independence' separatist forces." "We strongly deplore and firmly oppose this," read the statement, adding that it had made serious representations to Washington.

According to the ministry, the "Taiwan question" is at the core of China's interests and is the "first red line that must not be crossed" between Beijing and Washington. China repeated its opposition to the U.S. engaging in "any form of official interaction with Taiwan and interfering in Taiwan affairs in any way or under any pretext."

Beijing urged the U.S. to not back "Taiwan independence," 'Two Chinas," or "one China, one Taiwan," and not utilize Taiwan as a tool to hem in China. It closed by calling on the U.S. to cease any official interactions with Taiwan and halt "sending any wrong signal to the separatist forces for 'Taiwan independence.'"