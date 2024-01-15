US delegation arrives in Taiwan for talks on bilateral issues

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A high-level U.S. delegation arrived in Taiwan on Sunday (Jan. 14) for a three-day trip to exchange views on bilateral issues and prospects.

The group is led by former Deputy Secretary of State James Steinberg and former U.S. National Security Advisor Stephen J. Hadley. They will be accompanied by American Institute in Taiwan Chair Laura Rosenberger and are scheduled to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other top Taiwan government officials, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported. Their visit comes after former Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) was elected president on Saturday (Jan. 13).

“The U.S. has consistently been a crucial partner in Taiwan's democratic development process, demonstrating support and recognition for our democratic achievements through public statements and concrete actions on various international platforms,” said MOFA. The delegation symbolizes bipartisan government support for Taiwan and demonstrates that democratic values are key factors in “propelling Taiwan towards the international stage and embracing the world,” it added.

The ministry said Taiwan will continue to deepen its cooperation with the U.S. to jointly defend democratic values, regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

The U.S. Department of State congratulated Taiwan on its smooth electoral process and said, “We look forward to working with Dr. Lai and Taiwan’s leaders of all parties to advance our shared interests and values, and to further our longstanding unofficial relationship, consistent with the U.S. one China policy as guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances. “ When asked to comment on Taiwan’s election, U.S. President Joe Biden reiterated Washington’s position of not supporting Taiwan independence.