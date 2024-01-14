No Chinese military planes in Taiwan's airspace on election day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s defense ministry said close monitoring has shown no abnormalities in the airspace or sea surrounding the Taiwan Strait following the national election on Saturday (Jan. 13).

Despite fears of increased Chinese military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait after the election, Taiwan’s defense ministry said on Sunday that there have been “no abnormalities,” per CNA. A daily report released by the defense ministry showed no Chinese airplanes entered Taiwan’s airspace on election day, and four Chinese army vessels and one balloon were tracked around the island.

“Looks like the PLA (People’s Liberation Army) took election day off,” defense analyst Ben Lewis wrote on X, in response to the abnormally low Chinese military activity around Taiwan.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office dismissed the election of the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Lai Ching-te (賴清德) as president on Saturday night and said the DPP can not represent mainstream public opinion in Taiwan.

Lai received over 40% of the vote in the election, followed by Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) with 33%, and the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) with 26%.