Ukraine updates: Kyiv pushes Ukraine peace plan in Davos

National security advisors of 81 countries and international organizations are meeting in Davos to discuss Ukraine's plan for peace.

The initiative calls for the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops, and the protection of food and energy supplies.

Russia has rejected the plan, but international support might force Moscow's to accept Kyiv's terms for ending hostilities.

Meanwhile, the UK military has warned the ongoing war was likely having an impact on healthcare for ordinary Russians.

According to the MOD's latest intelligence update, hospitals are treating wounded personnel, and the government is being forced to reduce the civilian health estate nationwide due to a lack of clinical staff and financial pressures.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday, 14 September.

UK intelligence says healthcare in Russia impacted by war

The United Kingdom's Ministry of Defense (MOD) said the impact of the war is likely to impact healthcare for ordinary Russians.

In its latest intelligence update published on Sunday, the ministry cites Russian media reports about a shortage of medical products, including some antibiotics, and difficulties accessing hospital services.

"The war is likely to be significantly contributing to this situation as hospitals are treating wounded personnel," the update stated.

"The government is also being forced to reduce the civilian health estate nationwide due to a lack of clinical staff and financial pressures," the MOD added.

Ukraine presents its peace plan at gathering in Davos

National security advisors of 81 countries and international organizations were meeting in the Swiss town of Davos to discuss Ukraine's blueprint for peace.

The meeting is taking place ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF), which is scheduled to start on Monday. It comes as Ukraine is trying to reaffirm support for its fight against Russia's invasion. In Davos, the delegates will focus on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's so-called "Peace Formula," which was first presented in 2022.

The 10-point plan calls for the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops, the protection of food and energy supplies, nuclear safety, and the release of all prisoners.

The Davos conference is the fourth meeting of the National Security Advisors (NSA) on the peace formula for Ukraine following previous gatherings in Copenhagen, Jeddah and most recently in Malta in October.

Russia rejected the plan but some still hope international pressure will influence Moscow to accept Kyiv's conditions for ending hostilities.

Zelenskyy did not attend Sunday meeting, but he is expected to travel to Davos on Tuesday to seek support for Ukraine at WEF. War fatigue is growing among Kyiv's main supporters, including the United States and parts of Europe. The Israel-Hamas war, climate change, artificial intelligence, and a weak global economy all feature high on the WEF agenda.

North Korea's foreign minister to travel to Russia

North Korea's foreign minister will visit Russia this week, according to state media in Pyongyang.

Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui will be in Russia from Monday to Wednesday at the invitation of her counterpart Sergei Lavrov, KCNA reported.

The two countries have been forging closer ties with Kim Jong Un making a rare overseas trip to see President Vladimir Putin in September last year.

Moscow's defense and foreign ministers also visited North Korea last year.

At the end of last year, the United States accused North Korea of sending ballistic missiles and launchers to Russia, which it called a "significant and concerning escalation" in support of Moscow's war effort.

Former convicted Vladivostok mayor reportedly fighting in Ukraine

A former mayor of the Russian city of Vladivostok has enlisted to fight in Ukraine after being sentenced to 12 years in prison for corruption.

Oleg Gumenyuk has reportedly joined the ranks of volunteers heading to the Ukrainian front lines.

According to the Kommersant newspaper, Gumenyuk's lawyer, Andrei Kitaev, revealed that his client received an order to report to his military unit in December.

He was sentenced to 12 years for taking bribes of 38 million roubles (€394,000, $432,000)

Russia has been recruiting prisoners to fight in Ukraine on the promise they would be able to go home free if they survived.

