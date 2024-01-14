World reacts to Taiwan’s elections as anger from China mounts

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As foreign leaders react to Taiwan’s presidential election, the U.S., U.K., and Japan drew anger from China for congratulating president-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德).

China rejected Lai's presidential win on Saturday (Jan. 13), saying the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) does not "reflect mainstream public opinion.” It warned other countries to not interfere in its “internal affairs” and affirmed its commitment “to unify with the island.”

The U.S. congratulated Lai, while President Joe Biden, who plans to send a delegation to Taipei next week, sought to reassure Beijing by adding, "We do not support independence.” Nevertheless, China on Sunday (Jan. 14) said the U.S. government’s message “goes against the U.S.' political commitment of maintaining only cultural, commercial, and other unofficial relations with the Taiwan region” and “sends a wrong signal to the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces.”

Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko in a press release also congratulated Taiwan on “the smooth implementation of the democratic election” and Lai on his victory. Kamikawa called Taiwan “an extremely crucial partner and an important friend,” and said Japan will further deepen “cooperation and exchanges” on a “non-governmental basis.”

“We expect that the issue surrounding Taiwan will be resolved peacefully through dialogue,” the statement added.

The Chinese embassy in Japan responded on Sunday, calling Kamikawa’s statement "a serious interference in China's internal affairs.” "We express resolute opposition to this, and have lodged solemn representations with the Japanese side," it said.

In the U.K., Foreign Secretary David Cameron called the elections a “testament to Taiwan’s vibrant democracy.” He offered “warm congratulations” to the people of Taiwan, Lai, and his party, to which the Chinese embassy in the U.K. replied it “firmly opposed the wrong practices of the British side.”

Other foreign leaders commenting on Taiwan's elections opted not to directly or publicly congratulate the president-elect. They instead reiterated their desire to see peace and stability maintained across the Taiwan Strait.

The European Union released a statement saying it commends “all the voters who participated in this democratic exercise” but did not mention Lai. The E.U. emphasized its concerns over tensions in the Taiwan Strait and opposition to “any unilateral attempt to change the status quo.”

Similarly, a South Korean foreign ministry official said, "We expect the peaceful development of cross-strait relations,” noting that peace in the Taiwan Strait is "essential" for stability on the Korean Peninsula and for regional prosperity, per Yonhap News Agency.

However, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova reaffirmed Beijing’s position after the elections, stating “Taiwan is an integral part of China.”

Other leaders that offered their congratulations on the successful conclusion of Taiwan’s elections include Singapore, Australia, Eswatini, Paraguayan President Santiago Pena, French National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet, Lithuanian parliament speaker Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen, Germany's Federal Foreign Office, and the Dalai Lama.

Although Lai won the presidency, the DPP lost its majority in the Legislative Yuan, which will constrain Lai’s policymaking for the next four years.