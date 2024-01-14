Alexa
Hou returns as New Taipei mayor after losing Taiwan presidential race

Defeated KMT candidate inspects infrastructure projects after loss

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/14 16:50
Hou Yu-ih inspects infrastructure projects in New Taipei on Sunday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) returned to mayoral duties in New Taipei City on Sunday (Jan. 14) after failing to win the presidential election as a candidate for the Kuomintang (KMT) the day before.

Hou took leave from the New Taipei mayoralty to run for president in September. On Sunday, he apologized to the city’s residents for any issues with the city's governance that occurred while he was on the campaign trail, per CNA.

Hou said he will increase his efforts for the city in the future and make New Taipei an international and developed city. He then inspected transport infrastructure projects in New Taipei’s Xizhi and Sanxia Districts.

Hou inspected an extension to the blue line on the MRT network that will connect New Taipei’s Tucheng to Yingge, which Hou said is expected to be completed by 2025.

Hou received 33% of the votes in Saturday’s presidential election, and lost to the Democratic Progressive Party’s Lai Ching-te (賴清德) who won with over 40%.
