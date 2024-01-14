Alexa
Cherry blossoms begin to bloom in New Taipei

Cherry blossoms appear in Pinglin and Xizhi

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/14 15:56
Cherry blossoms are beginning to appear in New Taipei. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first wave of cherry blossoms can now be seen in New Taipei’s Pinglin area as well as in Xizhi’s Kanggaokeng River.

The Japanese cherry (prunus serrulata) is the first to bloom. This cherry tree is known for its short trunk, height under 11 meters, and dense crown of branches that come alive with both white and pink flowers, per UDN.

According to the New Taipei City Government Landscaping Department, those who wish to get a glimpse of blossoms can travel to the Ministry of Justice Agency Against Corruption office in Pinglin District (Dalin Village, Daiyuku, No. 49) and walk along a path leading to the top of a mountain.

From there, one can see lots of pink dots off in the distance, ushering in the first burst of color to welcome the upcoming Lunar New Year. The New Taipei City Government’s Landscape Department says cherry blossoms traditionally symbolize the arrival of spring.

In New Taipei City, the first cherry blossoms are typically Japanese cherry, followed by three-color cherry blossoms (三色櫻), Showa cherry blossoms, Fuji cherry blossoms, and Yoshino cherry blossoms. Typically, cherry blossoms are on view from February to March each year in many areas throughout New Taipei City.

According to municipal authorities, the most popular districts for viewing cherry blossoms in New Taipei include Xizhi, Shiding, Jinshan, Sanzhi, Tucheng, and Tamsui.
