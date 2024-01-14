NT$70 million lost as fishing boats burn in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fishermen in Changhua County are “heartbroken” after four boats were engulfed in flames on Saturday (Jan. 13) after they returned with a catch of mullet.

More than a dozen firetrucks and 27 firefighters were dispatched at around 8 p.m. to Changhua’s Wenzi Fishing Harbor, per CNA. The fire was extinguished after about an hour, and the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Fishermen said the fire caused about NT$70 million (US$2.25 million) in damages, according to a local city councilor. The owners of the damaged boats are devastated over the loss the councilor said, and are reportedly seeking government assistance to repair the vessels.