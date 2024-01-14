Taiwan 2024 election Indigenous legislative seat results

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan elected two new legislators to the six seats reserved for Indigenous legislators on Saturday (Jan. 13) and four others held seats they won in 2020.

The two newly elected Kuomintang (KMT) legislators are Kin Cyang (黃仁) representing the lowland constituency and Lu Hsien-yi (盧縣一) representing the highland constituency. Kin is Amis (阿美族) and Lu Rukai (魯凱族).

Cyang ran unsuccessfully in the 2020 legislative elections but was elected on Saturday with just under 17% of his constituency’s vote. Cyang said he would implement Indigenous-integrated education for Taiwan’s youth and improve state support for elderly Indigenous, per TITV News.

Lu won after standing for election for the first time, narrowly beating incumbent and fellow KMT candidate Yosi Takun (孔文吉) with about 15.5% of the vote. Lu thanked his supporters saying he would work hard over the next four years.

The Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Saidhai Tahovecahe (伍麗華) and independent Ciwas Ali (高金素梅) were both returned to their seats in the highland constituency. Sra Kacaw (鄭天財) of the KMT and Asenay Daliyalrep (陳瑩) of the DPP were also returned to their seats in the lowland constituency.

Voter turnout was about 4% lower than in 2020 across both constituencies, with 58.25% in the lowland and 64.32% turnout in the highland constituency.

Six seats are reserved in Taiwan’s legislature for Indigenous representation, with three members each elected to the highland and lowland constituencies. In each, the three candidates with the most votes are elected.