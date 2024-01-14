Taiwan People’s Party reshuffles political landscape

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) has positioned itself as a pivotal force following Saturday’s (Jan. 13) legislative election, challenging the longstanding dominance of the "blue" Kuomintang (KMT) and "green" Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

While Ko did not secure the presidency, his relatively new TPP (white party), founded in 2019, emerged as the third force in the legislature, bringing a different perspective to the political spectrum.

In the allocation of at-large seats, which serve as a gauge for party support, the DPP, KMT, and TPP garnered 36.16%, 34.58%, and 22.07% of the votes, respectively, reshaping the legislative landscape. The composition of the legislature reflects a notable shift: KMT (52 seats), DPP (51 seats), TPP (8 seats), and independents (2 seats).

Sources from Ko’s campaign suggest strategic plans to expand the TPP's supporter base in preparation for the 2026 local elections. The newly-elected at-large legislators, including former Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) and former Legislator Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌), are speculated to run for mayoral or magisterial positions in 2026, a source told CNA.

Although Ko remains undecided about a potential second presidential bid in 2024, he expressed gratitude to TPP voters, often referred to as "little grass" (小草), for their support.

In a post-election Facebook post, Ko emphasized that the election results signal Taiwan's departure from the traditional "blue and green" narrative and have showcased Taiwan's need for a political voice beyond the KMT and DPP. He pledged to persist in advocating for a civil movement aimed at transforming Taiwan's political culture.