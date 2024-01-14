US State Secretary Blinken, Speaker Johnson commend Lai on Taiwan presidential win

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and House Speaker Mike Johnson conveyed congratulatory messages to Taiwan president-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德).

Blinken, in both a social media post and an official statement, extended his congratulations to Lai and commended the Taiwanese for their active participation in what he termed "free and fair elections" within a "robust democratic system."

Emphasizing the U.S. commitment to cross-strait peace and stability, Blinken expressed the desire to collaborate with Lai and leaders from all parties. The engagement, as outlined in the statement, would adhere to the "one China" policy and be guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances.

Former and incumbent U.S. House Speakers also conveyed warm congratulations to Taiwan. Nancy Pelosi, who visited Taiwan in 2022, lauded the nation as an inspiration to the world, while current Speaker Mike Johnson expressed delight in witnessing "democracy thriving among the Taiwanese people."

In an additional announcement within his congratulatory message, Johnson revealed plans to dispatch a delegation from relevant House Committees to Taiwan post-Lai's May inauguration, underscoring the U.S. Congress' commitment to security and democracy. Financial Times has suggested that the Biden administration is also set to send a high-level delegation to Taiwan following the presidential election.

Politico reported that President Biden also said on Saturday (Jan. 13) that the U.S. does not support Taiwanese independence, reiterating a long-standing U.S. policy. The Biden administration has encouraged dialogue between Taiwan and China to address existing discrepancies.

Lai has said he is willing to engage with China, softening a previous stance as a “pragmatic worker for Taiwan independence.”