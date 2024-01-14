Mercury dips to 8.6 C in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued cold advisories for six areas in Taiwan with a low of 8.6 C reported in Miaoli’s Touwu Township on Sunday morning (Jan. 14).

Temperatures below 10 C were seen in plains and mountainous areas in central and northern Taiwan. While daytime temperatures will rise, there will be a large difference between day and night temperatures, especially in the west, per Liberty Times.

The south is expected to be sunny and partly cloudy, though increasing moisture could lead to sporadic rain in Hualien, Taitung, and Hengchun. Air quality will be "good" in northern, central, and eastern areas. However, an “orange alert” indicating unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups has been issued for Yunlin, Chiayi, and Tainan.

On Monday (Jan. 15), northeasterly monsoon winds are expected to strengthen leading to slightly cooler weather in the north and northeast. There is the potential for heavy rainfall in the northeast and east. Other areas will be cloudy with some sunshine.

Northeasterly monsoon winds will weaken on Wednesday (Jan. 17), and wind direction will gradually change from easterly to southeasterly. Temperatures in various places will increase, with the chance of sporadic rain by the end of the week.

By Saturday (Jan. 20), another cold front will arrive, bringing temperatures down in the north and northeast, in addition to localized rains and cloudiness.