China rejects Lai Ching-te's presidential win, affirms unification pursuit with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) dismissed Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) triumph in Saturday’s (Jan. 13) Taiwan presidential election, claiming that it does not reflect the mainstream public sentiment.

Emphasizing its aim to bring Taiwan under its fold, TAO highlighted the election results as evidence that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cannot claim to represent the majority.

Lai, of the DPP, secured over 5.58 million votes (40.05%), while Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) of the Kuomintang (KMT) and Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) received 33.49% and 26.46% of the votes, respectively. The DPP suffered a loss of 10 seats, resulting in the forfeiture of its majority in the legislature, which comprises a total of 113 seats.

In a late-night statement, TAO reaffirmed its stance that "Taiwan is part of China" and insisted that the election results would not alter the course of cross-strait relations.

The office stressed Beijing's determination to realize the "1992 consensus" and its strong opposition to "the separatist act of Taiwan independence," as well as interference by "external forces." TAO also expressed its intent to collaborate with "relevant parties, groups, and people" to advance the goal of unification.

Amid accusations from Taiwan of Chinese interference, including intimidating tactics such as balloon flyovers and cognitive warfare, Lai is anticipated to encounter challenges in reestablishing dialogues with China.

Despite the strained relations and severed communication channels since 2016, the absence of Lai from China's list of sanctioned Taiwanese officials leaves room for speculation that Beijing might not rule out future talks with him, according to Reuters.