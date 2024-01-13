Ukraine updates: France's top diplomat vows support to Kyiv

France's newly-appointed foreign minister Stephane Sejourne arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Saturday for his first official trip abroad. He praised "the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people" and pledged that Paris "will not falter" in its support for Ukraine.

Sejourne's visit comes at a time when Kyiv's allies in Brussels and Washington are struggling to secure further funding for military aid and modern weapons systems. A parliamentary report published last November put France's military support to Ukraine at €3.2 billion (approximately $3.5 billion)

Also on Saturday, Ukraine came under a barrage of Russian missile and drone attacks.

Of some 37 missiles and three drones launched by Moscow, Ukraine managed to down eight missiles, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

Russia attacks Ukrainian ammunition and drone facilities

Moscow announced a barrage of attacks on Ukrainian facilities producing ammunition and drones, saying it destroyed all its targets.

"This morning the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a group strike... against facilities of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex," the Defense Ministry said in a daily briefing.

Targeted facilities included places producing shells, gunpowder and unmanned aerial vehicles, the ministry said.

Ukraine reports overnight Russian drone barrage

Ukraine has come under a barrage of Russian missile and drone attacks in the early hours of Saturday, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

Of some 37 missiles and three drones launched by Moscow, Ukraine managed to down eight missiles. Most of the missiles used were extremely fast-moving ballistic types, which are much harder to shoot down.

"It should be noted that more than 20 of all the listed [weapons] which were not included in the number of the downed, did not reach their targets as a result of active countermeasures by electronic warfare," the Air Force statement said.

Earlier this week, the Air Force's spokesman had said that Kyiv now suffered from an air defense missiles deficit.

France foreign minister vows Kyiv support on first trip abroad

France's newly-appointed foreign minister Stephane Sejourne arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Saturday for his first official trip abroad.

"Despite the multiplying crisis, Ukraine is and will remain France's priority," Sejourne said. "We will not falter... our determination remains intact, and so does our admiration for the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people."

The French top diplomat is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A parliamentary report published last November put France's military support to Ukraine at €3.2 billion (approximately $3.5 billion).

Sejourne's visit comes at a time when Kyiv's allies in Brussels and Washington are struggling to secure further funding for the war.