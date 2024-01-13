Alexa
No party wins majority at Taiwan’s new Legislative Yuan

KMT becomes largest party, TPP wins 8 seats

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/13 22:35
KMT politician Yen Kuan-heng (front, center) celebrates his victory in the legislative election in a Taichung district Saturday. 

KMT politician Yen Kuan-heng (front, center) celebrates his victory in the legislative election in a Taichung district Saturday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Even though Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) was elected president Saturday (Jan. 13), his party lost its majority at the Legislative Yuan, leaving no group in control.

The main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) regained its position as the country’s largest political party, but short of a majority of the 113 seats, per CNA. The KMT was expected to hold 52 seats, with two independents seen as potential allies.

The DPP lost at least 10 seats to become the legislature’s second-largest group with 51 seats, leaving the next president’s administration with a difficult task in getting its proposals approved.

A crucial role could be played by the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), which won eight seats, according to its chair, Ko Wen-je (柯文哲). During the election campaign, the TPP sometimes cooperated with the KMT, while predicting a coalition government if one of their candidates won the presidential election.
