KMT wins 1 more legislative seat in capital for Taiwan election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) holds the lead as counting continues but the party is losing ground in the fight for control of the legislature.

In the capital, legislative election results fell short of the party's expectations.

Legislative candidates of the DPP and center-left, DPP-aligned party star candidates made concession speeches in the evening on Saturday (Jan. 13), including the DPP's Hsieh Pei-fen (謝佩芬), DPP candidate and Taipei City Councilor Hsu Shu-Hua (許淑華), Social Democratic Party candidate and Taipei City Councilor Miao Poya (苗博雅).

The DPP's Wang Shih-chien (王世堅), Rosalia Wu (吳思瑤) and Wu Pei-yi (吳沛憶) declared their victories, helping the party secure three out of the eight legislative seats in Taipei City. The pan-green won four out of the eight seats in the 2020 legislative election.

Kuomintang (KMT) candidates Wang Hung-wei (王鴻薇), who won the legislative by-election in early 2023, Lee Yen-Hsiu (李彥秀), Lai Shyh-bao (賴士葆), Hsu Chiao-hsin (徐巧芯), and Lo Chih-chiang (羅志強) also declared wins in the evening. This gained one more seat for the leading opposition party, which is expected to gain a majority in the legislature.