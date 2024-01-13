Western Australia: Locals told to evacuate as bushfires rage

Authorities issued an emergency warning over fires in the state of Western Australia on Saturday, with residents urged to evacuate.

A bushfire burnt relentlessly in the shire of Chittering, some 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Western Australia's capital Perth. Over 40 bushfires were raging in the state altogether.

What did officials say about the fire?

Australia's Fire and Emergency Department urged residents of the parts of Chittering affected by the fire to "act immediately to survive," warning of a "threat to lives and homes."

"If the way is clear, leave now for a safer place," the department said, urging people against postponing leaving to "the last minute."

"If you cannot leave, you need to get ready to shelter in your home," the department said. "If you are not at home, it's too dangerous to return."

The department said the fire was moving fast in a north-western direction, burning so far through over 120 hectares (nearly 300 acres) of land, Australia's ABC broadcaster reported.

Some 120 firefighters were dispatched to battle the blaze on the ground, with support from water bombers.

Heatwave hits Western Australia

The bushfire comes amid a heatwave warning in place for many parts of the state on Saturday.

Western Australia's capital Perth is forecast to experience temperatures of 41 degrees Celsius (105.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

Australia's high-risk bushfire season has been quiet for the past two years, compared to a catastrophic 2019-2020 "Black Summer" of bushfires that destroyed massive swathes of land and killed some 33 people.

This year, tensions are high due to the onset of the El Nino event.

