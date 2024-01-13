New Taiwan VP Hsiao Bi-khim knows US politics well, says William Stanton

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The vice president and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) has declared victory in Taiwan's presidential race, while his running mate Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) is believed to be a strong voice supporting U.S.-Taiwan relations.

The former envoy to the United States promised to continue building trust with the world if the party won the election at a press conference the week before the elections. She said it was her goal was to collaborate with the U.S. and the international community and to build upon shared values, including a commitment to democracy and freedom, regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

William A. Stanton, the former Director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), told Taiwan News that he has known Hsiao for a long time, since she was an aide to Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). At the time Tsai was the opposition party chairperson.

Stanton said he has noticed a change in Hsiao over the years, in a good way, and is glad to see her charisma shine through in Washington and on Capitol Hill. He said she has many likable characteristics including being willing to meet people and being proactive, along with her strong interpersonal skills.

"Hsiao's excellent English, her profound knowledge of the world as well as U.S. politics, and her advocacy of stronger US-Taiwan relations would be an asset to the new government as the U.S. is now an important ally to Taiwan," he commented.

"The energy she demonstrated is a show of strength of Taiwanese people," he added.