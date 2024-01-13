Opposition candidates Hou, Ko concede Taiwan election to DPP's Lai Ching-te

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese voters went to the polls on Saturday (Jan. 13) to decide on the country’s leadership for the next four years, electing Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) as their next president.

Opposition candidates Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), and Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) of the Kuomintang (KMT) both gave concessions speeches around 8 p.m. about 30 minutes after official results were reported from the Central Election Commission.

Despite polls in late 2023 that suggested a majority of Taiwanese voters wanted change in leadership, the opposition remained divided between the two parties, giving the incumbent Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) an unprecedented third term in office — but with less than an outright majority.

Before the Central Election Commission’s (CEC) official notice, both opposition candidates gave concession speeches to supporters in New Taipei City

Shortly before 8 p.m., Hou took the stage at Banqiao Sports Stadium in New Taipei City, to address supporters across Taiwan. Hou apologized to supporters for not being able to win the presidency.

Hou offered congratulations to Lai and his running mate Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) and said Taiwanese should stand behind Lai's new administration. He said he hoped Taiwan's political parties would work together to face Taiwan's challenges as one country.



Hou Yu-ih bows to supporters after conceding defeat in Taiwan's election on Jan. 13. (CNA photo)

Ko was next to give a concession speech, taking the stage around 8:05 p.m. to address supporters outside the TPP campaign headquarters in New Taipei’s Xinzhuang District. Ko said the excitement of elections is always short-lived, but that honoring an election's results is one of the positive aspects of a democratic system.

Ko expressed his love for Taiwan. He also encouraged TPP supporters to face the future boldly and to stand beside the incoming administration of Lai Ching-te.



Ko Wen-je thanks supporters after conceding defeat in Saturday's election, Jan 13. (CNA photo)

Saturday’s race between three popular candidates recalls Taiwan’s 2000 presidential election, in which the DPP’s first administration under Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) came to power. In that year, the opposition vote was divided between Lien Chan (連戰) of the KMT and the popular independent candidate James Soong (宋楚瑜), allowing Chen to gain the presidency with 39% of the electorate’s support.