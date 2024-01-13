Police report 23 polling infractions in Taiwan on election day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police reported 23 polling infractions by noon on Saturday (Jan. 13), the day of Taiwan's presidential and legislative elections.

The 23 infractions reported include taking photos of ballots and bringing cell phones or cameras into polling stations, per Liberty Times.

The National Police Agency (NPA) further reported nine cases involving tearing ballots and revealing ballots, six cases related to engaging in campaign activities, and five cases involving posting campaign banners and flags. Non-criminal incidents were also reported, such as fainting and quarrels.

In accordance with Article 65 of the Public Officials Election and Recall Act, except for performing official duties, no one is allowed to bring mobile phones or equipment with photographic functions into polling stations, the NPA said.

The Act lists other illegal behavior and activities during polling, such as “making noise, disturbing or inducing others to vote or not to vote” and “carrying weapons or hazardous articles into the station.”

The NPA urged the public to remain calm, abide by the law, and maintain good voting order.