DPP candidate Lai Ching-te ahead in Taiwan presidential race

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An hour after polling stations closed Saturday (Jan. 13), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) was increasing his lead over the Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) to more than 8% in one of Taiwan’s most hard-fought elections.

As predicted by many opinion surveys, Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) appeared likely to come in third by 5 p.m. The three candidates were initially only separated by about 3% each, according to Taiwan Television (TTV).

According to the TV station’s results shown at 5 p.m., Lai received 42.9% or 349,213 votes, Hou 33.0% or 268,921 votes, and Ko 24.1% or 196,483 votes. Turnout was described as positive, reaching 70% in cities including Taipei, Tainan, and Taoyuan as mild temperatures and sunny weather dominated during voting between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Minor incidents were reported from several polling stations, mostly involving voters ripping up their ballot papers, taking pictures with cellphones, or flashing signs thought to be referring to candidates.

Taiwanese also voted for all 113 seats at the Legislative Yuan. The legislature is divided into 73 single-seat constituencies, 34 at-large seats decided by votes for lists of candidates per political party with a 5% threshold, and six seats for indigenous representatives. Results for legislative seats were predicted to become apparent later than the outcome of the main presidential race.