Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Lai Ching-te victorious in pivotal Taiwan presidential election

Current vice president, now president-elect seeks greater global prominence for Taiwan

  4423
By Kelvin Chen, Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2024/01/13 19:45
Current vice president and president-elect Lai Ching-te. 

Current vice president and president-elect Lai Ching-te.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Based on the Central Election Commission reporting vote totals from over 98% of polling stations as of 8:30 p.m Taipei time, Lai Ching-te (賴清德) of the Democratic Progressive Party has won the election as the next president of Taiwan.

In the national election held on Saturday (Jan. 13), Lai received over 5.5 million votes, winning over 40% of the vote share, and performing five points higher than expected based on polling in late 2023.

Previously undecided voters split three ways among the candidates, giving Lai a seven-point lead over Kuomintang candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), who received 33% of the total votes. In third place, the Taiwan People's Party candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) took 26% of the national vote, performing marginally better than expected.

Lai, who previously served as Tainan’s mayor, shared his political goals during a speech on Thursday (Jan. 11). He pledged to continue bolstering national defense, the economy, and cooperation with democratic allies. He also said he would maintain deterrence and uphold the cross-strait status quo.

Lai said he would form a new government staffed by individuals based on their capabilities rather than party affiliation. This way, it could effectively respond to challenges, be open and inclusive, and unite Taiwanese to face both domestic and international challenges, he said

He also vowed to continue initiatives focusing on value-based diplomacy, cross-strait stability, defense self-sufficiency, economic upgrading, energy transition, youth investment, housing justice, and educational equality. This will shape Taiwan to be “a stable and indispensable force in the international community,” he said.

Lai’s victory will surely cause protest from Beijing, which would have preferred the China-friendly KMT and Hou Yu-ih in power. China's Taiwan Affairs Office on Thursday labeled Lai as an "obstinate Taiwan independence worker" that would bring “cross-strait confrontation and conflict.”

China has increased military activities around Taiwan in recent years, including near-daily incursions into the country’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) and sending military ships near its maritime borders. With Lai as president, the Taiwanese have made clear they will not back down from Chinese intimidation.
2024 presidential election
Lai Ching-te

RELATED ARTICLES

Presidential candidates cast ballots as Taiwan election kicks off
Presidential candidates cast ballots as Taiwan election kicks off
2024/01/13 09:55
Lai Ching-te warns against being ‘overly optimistic’ on Taiwan election day
Lai Ching-te warns against being ‘overly optimistic’ on Taiwan election day
2024/01/13 09:00
Election eve in photos: Taiwan weighs options for presidency
Election eve in photos: Taiwan weighs options for presidency
2024/01/12 20:56
Hou Yu-ih makes final campaign push in Taichung
Hou Yu-ih makes final campaign push in Taichung
2024/01/12 17:38
Lai says Hou distancing himself from Ma for Taiwan election
Lai says Hou distancing himself from Ma for Taiwan election
2024/01/12 17:17