US House passes pro-Taiwan legislation on eve of election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following a bipartisan resolution to commend Taiwan for its commitment to democracy, passed by both houses of the U.S. Congress this week, the House of Representatives passed additional legislation on Friday (Jan. 12) favorable to Taiwan.

On the eve of Taiwan’s presidential election, multiple bills brought forward by the Financial Services Committee were passed by the House of Representatives, which may impact US-Taiwan relations. There were two explicitly pro-Taiwan bills, and another that called for greater transparency from China.



First was the Taiwan Non-Discrimination Act (H.R.540), sponsored by Young Kim, which calls for the U.S. government to take action and support Taiwan’s admission to the International Monetary Fund.



The next was the PROTECT Taiwan Act (H.R.803), sponsored by Frank Lucas, which called on the U.S. government to forbid representatives of the Chinese government from participating in specified international financial organizations if it attempts to launch an attack on Taiwan, or otherwise threaten its security.

Both pro-Taiwan bills passed the lower house of Congress by voice vote, indicating broad bipartisan support among U.S. lawmakers.

Third, the China Exchange Rate Transparency Act (H.R.839), sponsored by Daniel Meuser, would instruct the U.S. director at the International Monetary Fund to demand greater transparency and to reduce China’s manipulation of its currency exchange rates via enhanced surveillance by the U.S. and its partners. This bill was reportedly passed through a floor vote of 379 to 1.

The bills will now proceed to the Democrat-controlled Senate, and if passed, on to the White House to be signed into law by President Joe Biden.