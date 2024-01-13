Ma Ying-jeou pays respects to former Taiwan president before voting

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) visited the resting place of late former President Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) on Saturday morning (Jan. 13) before heading to the polls.

Ma stopped by the Daxi Mausoleum in Taoyuan’s Daxi District to mark the 36th anniversary of Chiang’s passing, per CNA. He told reporters that he came “to reminisce."

After placing a wreath at Chiang’s grave site and five minutes of silence, he departed.

Ma recently caused controversy by saying Taiwan must trust Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) when it comes to cross-strait relations. The three presidential candidates immediately lambasted his comments.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said Ma’s proposition to stick to the so-called “1992 consensus” belongs to a bygone era.

Kuomintang presidential hopeful Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) said cross-strait relations are different from the time of Ma’s administration. If both sides wanted to meet, then this would require a consensus in Taiwan, he said. The future of Taiwan will be determined by its 23 million people, Hou added.

Taiwan People’s Party candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said he supports increased communication between Taipei and Beijing, but countered Ma’s assertion by saying that “trusting others (China) from the start is too dangerous.”