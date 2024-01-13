Police stop 20 illegal street racers in New Taipei, three arrested

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police questioned 20 alleged illegal street racers and arrested three in New Taipei, on Saturday (Jan. 13), the day of Taiwan’s presidential elections.

Taking advantage of the situation and police cover elsewhere, the illegal racers took to the streets on Dinggu 1st Rd in Bali District, per Liberty Times.

At 2 a.m., police were informed of the racers’ activities and took action. Luzhou police station dispatched 10 officers from five units, including units from Bali police station.

The racers fled the scene upon sight of the police. Some sped towards Provincial Highway 61 towards Linkou.

However, police intercepted and stopped 20 cars and motorcycles. Eight suspects attempted to flee but were stopped, and among them were five teenagers.

Police issued 19 tickets:

One for a covered license plate

Four for running red lights

One for not following the direction of traffic

One for not wearing a helmet

Two for driving motorcycles under the age of 18

10 for illegal parking

The fines amounted to a total of NT$88,700. Out of 20 drivers, police arrested three and they were sent to Shilin District Prosecutor’s Office for further investigation.

Police said they would keep an eye out on the road section in Bali to prevent further dangerous driving incidents in the future.