South Taiwan man in hot water for using cell phone at poll station

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An elderly Tainan man surnamed Zhang (張) landed himself in trouble by taking his cell phone into the polling station in Annan District's Anfu Village Activity Center on Saturday (Jan. 13).

The man in his 80s entered the polling station at around 8 a.m. and answered a phone call, CNA reported. He was spotted by poll station staff members and stopped. Tainan City Police Department's Third Precinct was called to investigate.

Staff also contacted the Tainan City Election Commission to further investigate the incident. The commission said it would collect evidence, submit it to the supervisory group for deliberation, and then decide on appropriate punishment.

Earlier on Saturday, the Central Election Commission reminded voters that mobile phones and other cameras are not allowed in the polling station, but devices with the power turned off are exempt.

Additionally, disturbances or interference within 30 meters of the polling station and persuading or dissuading others from voting are prohibited, the commission said. Offenders, even after being stopped by security personnel, may face imprisonment for up to one year, detention, or a fine of up to NT$15,000 (US$482.46).