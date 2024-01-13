Tsai Ing-wen casts ballot, urges voters to turn out

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) cast her vote Saturday morning (Jan. 13) in New Taipei City, calling on voters to turn out and cast their ballots, per CNA.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader went to the polling station at Xiulang Elementary School in New Taipei for the vote. She attended along with vice presidential candidate Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) and other party officials. She greeted several voters who came out early.

Tsai noted the good weather and encouraged everyone to vote. She added that “citizens in a democratic country can decide the future of the country with one vote.”

Tsai also reminded voters to bring their national ID and chop (stamp), plus the documents required to complete the registration process.

Taiwanese will vote for the next president of Taiwan on Saturday. Taiwan’s elections are scheduled to occur every four years.