Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Tsai Ing-wen casts ballot, urges voters to turn out

“Citizens in a democratic country can decide the future of the country with one vote,” says Tsai

  152
By Michael Nakhiengchanh, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/13 12:33
President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen casts her vote. (CNA photo)

President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen casts her vote. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) cast her vote Saturday morning (Jan. 13) in New Taipei City, calling on voters to turn out and cast their ballots, per CNA.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader went to the polling station at Xiulang Elementary School in New Taipei for the vote. She attended along with vice presidential candidate Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) and other party officials. She greeted several voters who came out early.

Tsai noted the good weather and encouraged everyone to vote. She added that “citizens in a democratic country can decide the future of the country with one vote.”

Tsai also reminded voters to bring their national ID and chop (stamp), plus the documents required to complete the registration process.

Taiwanese will vote for the next president of Taiwan on Saturday. Taiwan’s elections are scheduled to occur every four years.
2024 Taiwan Presidential Election
Tsai Ying-wen (蔡英文)
Voting
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)

RELATED ARTICLES

Hou Yu-ih makes final campaign push in Taichung
Hou Yu-ih makes final campaign push in Taichung
2024/01/12 17:38
Only 'unification' Taiwan needs is with itself
Only 'unification' Taiwan needs is with itself
2024/01/12 16:13
Could there be a shock upset on Taiwan's election day?
Could there be a shock upset on Taiwan's election day?
2024/01/10 21:00
DPP shows concern about losing majority in Taiwan legislature
DPP shows concern about losing majority in Taiwan legislature
2024/01/08 14:17
Taiwan opposition party sues DPP for attack ad on copyright grounds
Taiwan opposition party sues DPP for attack ad on copyright grounds
2024/01/07 20:37