Taiwan's vice presidential candidates share thoughts

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwanese flocked to the polls on Saturday (Jan. 13) for Taiwan’s presidential election, the vice presidential candidates shared their thoughts on the race.

Democratic Progressive Party running mate Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) said she felt both nervous and confident. Despite not having slept well, Hsiao said she did her best to fulfill her responsibilities on the campaign trail. She urged the public to vote and appreciate the preciousness of democracy in Taiwan.

She also said she wanted to continue supporting Taiwan in the future.

Kuomintang running mate Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) said he believed he had done everything he could to assist presidential candidate Hou You-ih (侯友宜), and now it is up to the voters to decide on Taiwan’s next leader. He also called on the public to go out and vote, emphasizing that each person's future depends on the choices made with their ballots. He expressed confidence in the election results.

Taiwan People’s Party running mate Cynthia Wu (吳欣盈) lamented that Taiwan does not allow electronic voting, which would have eliminated the need to vote so early. She pointed out that in this election, there were still 2 million Taiwanese unable to participate, which she said was an incomplete aspect of democracy.

Meanwhile, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) emphasized the significance of people using their votes to determine the future of a nation. Tsai urged everyone to vote and reminded them that exercising their rights as citizens is also their civic duty.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. and will close at 4 p.m.