Taiwan election 2024: Polls open in closely watched vote

Voters in Taiwan head to polling places to cast ballots in presidential and parliamentary elections.

Key candidates in the presidential race are: Vice President Lai Ching-te of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang (KMT) and Ko Wen-je of Taiwan's People's Party (TPP).

Ahead of the vote, China vowed to "firmly crush" attempts at "Taiwan independence."

Blinken calls for 'peace and stability' ahead of Taiwan vote

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged China to maintain "peace and stability" in the Taiwan Strait.

He made the comments on Friday during a meeting with Liu Jianchao, a top official in the Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee.

"The two sides had a constructive discussion on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, including areas of potential cooperation and areas of difference," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Blinken "reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the South China Sea," Miller said.

The United States only officially recognizes Beijing and not Taipei but has provided arms to Taiwan. China has not ruled out retaking the island by force.

A day earlier, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said Washington has "deep confidence in Taiwan's democratic process and believe it is for Taiwan voters to decide their next leader free from outside interference."

Also on Thursday, the US Senate passed a resolution hailing Taiwan for the "example it has set for self-governance, not just for the Pacific region, but for the world."

How long are polls open and when are results expected?

Voting in Taiwan's presidential and parliamentary elections began on Saturday at 8 a.m. local time (0000 UTC).

Polls are set to close at 4 p.m. local time.

Results are likely to come in late on Saturday.

Predictions based on early vote counts will be made available early in the evening.

How is China involved in Taiwan's election?

Beijing has been ramping up efforts to influence the outcome of Taiwan's 2024 election, including economic measures to discourage Taiwanese from voting for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The DPP has been attempting to reduce the island's reliance on China, while the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) advocates closer ties.

China is Taiwan's largest trading partner and the world's second-largest economy.

Who are the candidates in Taiwan's presidential election?

As outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen cannot run for a third term, current Vice President Lai Ching-te is running as the candidate for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

His main electoral rival is Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang (KMT). Hou has campaigned on maintaining friendlier relations with Beijing.

Also in the race is Ko wen-je of the smaller Taiwan People's Party. The party has garnered widespread support among the island's young people.

Massive rallies with hundreds of thousands of people were held on Friday ahead of Saturday's vote.

China vows crackdown on 'Taiwan independence'

China's military says it is ready to put down attempts at "Taiwan independence."

It made the statement ahead of elections on the self-governing island, which China considers part of its own sovereign territory.

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army maintains high vigilance at all times and will take all necessary measures to firmly crush 'Taiwan independence' attempts of all forms," Defense Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang.

Beijing has accused the ruling Democratic People's Party (DPP) of "separatism" and has increasingly adopted an antagonistic posture towards Taiwan since outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen assumed office in 2016.

Meanwhile, DPP candidate Lai Ching-te has accused Hou Yu-ih of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) of being pro-Beijing.

