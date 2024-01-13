Presidential candidates cast ballots as Taiwan election kicks off

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's three presidential candidates in the 2024 general election cast their ballots early Saturday (Jan. 13) morning as Taiwanese head to the polls to decide the nation's future.

The presidential candidates from the three major parties are: the Democratic Progressive Party's Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and his running mate Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴); the Taiwan People's Party’s Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and his running mate Wu Hsin-ying (吳欣盈); and the Kuomintang's Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) and his running mate Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康).

Lai went to Anping Elementary School in Tainan's Anping District, Tainan City to cast his vote, according to SET News. He said that he cherished every opportunity to vote and that he considered Taiwan's democracy a hard-earned achievement.

He hoped that everyone would also cherish democracy and participate enthusiastically in the voting process.

Hou stopped by Banqiao Elementary School in New Taipei City's Banqiao District to vote. He said he was happy to be participating in the democratic process, per Now News. He also highlighted the importance of facing Taiwan's future after the elections.

Meanwhile, Ko cast his ballot at Jinou Girls' High School in Taipei's Da'an District. He said he was calm and would focus on his tasks for the day, CNA reported.

Aside from the president and vice president, the election will also determine 113 legislators, including 73 district lawmakers, six Indigenous lawmakers, and 34 legislators-at-large. Polls opened at 8 a.m. and will close at 4 p.m.

The Central Election Commission reminded voters to bring their national ID card, personal seal (chop), and voting notice to their designated polling station. Disturbances or interference within 30 meters of the polling station and persuading or dissuading others from voting are prohibited, it said.

Offenders, even after being stopped by security personnel, may face imprisonment for up to one year, detention, or a fine of up to NT$15,000 (US$482.46), it said. Mobile phones and other cameras are not allowed in the polling station, but devices with the power turned off are exempt.



Lai Ching-te casts a ballot. (Facebook, Lai Ching-te photo)



Hou Yua -ih casts ballot. (CNA photo)



Ko Wen-je at polling station. (CNA photo)