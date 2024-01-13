Lai Ching-te warns against being ‘overly optimistic’ on Taiwan election day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) held its final rally on Friday (Jan. 12), when DPP presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) warned against being “overly optimistic” about the results of the election and urged the public to “go out and vote.”

Lai said the whole world will be watching Taiwan choose its next president on Saturday (Jan. 13). He added international media outlets know that China does not want him to succeed and prefers his opponent, Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) of the Kuomintang (KMT).

Lai repeatedly urged the public to “go out and vote” and not let the people and things they fought against in the past return. If people do not vote, their future and what they care about will be decided by others, he said.

Lai pledged to “continue the eight years of glory” and accomplishments under President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). He also promised to appoint people based on talent, regardless of party affiliation, and organize the best team to strengthen Taiwan.

Besides winning the presidency, the DPP seeks to secure a majority in the Legislative Yuan, where all 113 seats are up for election. Otherwise, legislation and reforms cannot be easily passed, and national security will be affected, Lai said.

DPP legislative candidates. (Taiwan News, Lily LaMattina photo)

DPP vice presidential candidate Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) also called on the public to cast their vote and "not relax in the last mile." She said, “Taiwan's progress is just a step away.”

Tsai also took the stage to rally for Lai, who she said would do an even better job as president than she had. She outlined the accomplishments of her administration over the past eight years, in areas such as military reform, clean energy, and legalizing same-sex marriage.

Concerning the Taiwan Strait, Tsai said, "We have also upheld our commitment to maintain the status quo,” earning the trust and support of the international community. She added the DPP "is not perfect” but "always learns from mistakes" and improves.

Polls open at 8 a.m. on Saturday across Taiwan. There is no electronic, absentee, proxy, or early voting, and the winners will be counted by the end of the day on Saturday.

Large crowd waves flags at DPP final rally on Jan. 12, 2024. (Taiwan News, Lily LaMattina photo)