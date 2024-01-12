Election eve in photos: Taiwan weighs options for presidency

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On the eve of Taiwan’s eighth presidential election since the first democratic contest was held in 1996, political parties and their supporters converged in the Greater Taipei area for their final rallies ahead of the vote on Saturday (Jan. 13).

Around 14 million of Taiwan’s 19.5 million eligible voters are expected to cast their votes in Saturday’s presidential and legislative elections. It is a contest that could have a profound impact on the Indo-Pacific region and the globe.

After two terms of a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration under President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Taiwan has the opportunity to affirm the leadership and governance of the DPP by voting for current Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德). This would mean an unprecedented third term in power for a political party.



DPP candidate Lai Ching-te, left, with President Tsai, center, and running mate Hsiao Bi-khim, at a rally on Jan. 11. (CNA photo)



DPP supporters gather at Banqiao Second Stadium in New Taipei, Jan. 12. (CNA photo)



Lai and the DPP, represented by the color green, are the strongest political force promoting Taiwan’s sovereignty and a national Taiwanese identity. While electing Lai to the presidency may affirm an independent and national spirit of the Taiwanese, it will likely enflame cross-strait tensions with China.



DPP supporters gather at Banqiao Second Stadium in New Taipei, Jan. 12. (CNA photo)



Alternately, if voters choose to bring a new administration into power, they have two options on the ballot.

Voters may choose to support the DPP’s traditional rival, the Komintang (KMT) and their candidate, New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜). The KMT, represented by the color blue, ruled Taiwan as a military government from 1949 until the party repealed marital law in 1987, allowing the country to democratize in the early 1990s.



The KMT candidate Hou Yu-ih, left, and his running Jaw Shaw-kong, at a rally on Jan. 8. (CNA photo)



KMT supporters gather at Banqiao Sports Stadium in New Taipei, Jan. 12. (CNA photo)

Before Tsai’s election in 2016, the administration of KMT leader Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) led the country for eight years from 2008 to 2016.



KMT supporters gather at Banqiao Sports Stadium in New Taipei, Jan. 12. (CNA photo)



In 2024, the KMT is represented by Hou, a former police chief who represents a more local Taiwanese face of the KMT. While Hou seeks to promote constructive dialogue with China on cross-strait affairs, he has sought to distance himself from the former KMT leader Ma.

In a bid to appeal to more independent voters, and to cast off the party’s reputation as overly accommodating to the Chinese Communist Party, Hou has said he will not pursue any talks with Beijing on the issue of unification if he is elected.



KMT supporters gather at Banqiao Sports Stadium in New Taipei, Jan. 12. (CNA photo)



However, should Taiwanese voters seek to chart a new political course beyond the traditional blue and green rivalry of the KMT and the DPP, the 2024 election presents a third option.

The wild card in this election is the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) and their candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), a retired surgeon and former two-term Taipei mayor, who founded the TPP in 2019. Ko and the TPP, represented by the colors white and teal, have sought to present a pragmatic and moderate vision for Taiwan’s future, divorced from ideologies of the green and blue camps. The assertion by Ko that Taiwan’s political culture has become stagnant under this traditional blue-green rivalry has unexpectedly resonated with many young voters in Taiwan.



TPP candidate Ko Wen-je, center right, and his running mate Cynthia Wu (吳欣盈) at a rally on Jan. 10. (CNA photo)



TPP supporters gather in central Taipei on Ketagalan Boulevard, Jan. 12 (CNA photo)

If elected, Ko has pledged to defend Taiwan’s autonomy, while also pursuing practical dialogue and cooperation with China for economic development. Ko has also said that he will form a coalition cabinet in his administration, inviting members from both the KMT, DPP, and independent voices to take up positions at the Executive Yuan, in order to create greater consensus in government.



This year, an estimated one million new voters who have reached the age of 20 since the last election are expected to go to the polls, and this demographic may have an outsized impact on the future trajectory of Taiwan and the region's broader political landscape. While the hardened supporters of the DPP and the KMT represent reliable voting blocs, Ko and his TPP, a third-party force untested in a national election, present an element of uncertainty with potential to upend polling predictions.



TPP supporters gather in central Taipei on Ketagalan Boulevard, Jan. 12 (CNA photo)



In addition to the presidency, all of the seats in Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan are also up for election. Regardless of the outcome of the vote, Taiwan’s democratic system of governance will reach another milestone on Jan. 13 as the voice of the Taiwanese people will once again determine their country’s leadership and its course for the next four years.