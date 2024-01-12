Alexa
Chinese meddling in Taiwan politics may ramp up after election

Beijing will try to promote chaos in run-up to May 20 presidential inauguration

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/12 20:52
Supporters at the TPP election eve rally in Taipei City. 

Supporters at the TPP election eve rally in Taipei City.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the presidential and legislative elections, China might increase its interference in Taiwan’s domestic politics to intensify conflicts and make life difficult for the new president, reports said Friday (Jan. 12).

Whoever wins the Saturday (Jan. 13) elections will still face pressure from China, according to an analysis by national security officials. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) faces challenges from Kuomintang (KMT) contender Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) and Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Chair Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).

Strong military action by Beijing is unlikely shortly after the elections because of China’s domestic situation, including action against military corruption, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. However, Beijing is likely to use domestic issues to sharpen contrasts between the ruling camp and opposition in an attempt to provoke chaos inside the country, according to national security experts.

Between election day and the inauguration of the new president on May 20, China will try to affect the confidence of the new leadership by tactics including the further international isolation of Taiwan. Beijing might also invite politicians it deems friendly to visit China while continuing economic measures such as import bans and changes to preferential tariffs for products from Taiwan.
2024 elections
Taiwan-China
military drills
Presidential inauguration
national security
Chinese interference

