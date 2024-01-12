Alexa
Traffic surges as Taiwanese return home to vote

Taiwan provides extra train services, special bus services for young voters

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/12 19:54
Young voters board buses at Taipei Rail Station Friday to take them home for the elections. 

Young voters board buses at Taipei Rail Station Friday to take them home for the elections.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan prepared for its presidential and legislative elections, an increase in road and rail traffic was reported Friday (Jan. 12) due to city residents returning home to vote.

Many Taiwanese live, work, or study in the country’s major cities, but are still registered as residents of sometimes remote villages in mountainous areas or on small islands. Elections, like major holidays, trigger an exodus from the cities by bus or train.

The Taiwan Railway Corporation (TRC) estimated that up to 758,000 passengers per day would travel by train, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. The number would be higher than during the 2020 presidential elections and the 2022 local elections.

The company said it added 83 train services during the Jan. 12-15 period, with 53% of tickets already sold. TRC was also accepting reservations for another busy period this year, the Feb. 8-14 Lunar New Year holiday.

On the roads, the number of vehicles was 5% higher than on an average Friday evening after working hours, per CNA. On Saturday (Jan. 13), traffic is likely to be 3% higher than on other Saturdays, with the peak period expected between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Road works on freeways and major roads will be suspended for the day.

One organization launched special bus services aimed at taking young and first-time voters home to cast their ballots. For NT$113 (US$3.63), people between the ages of 20 and 35 can board a bus at any of 10 colleges and railway stations in most cities and counties.

The initiative became possible because more than 1,500 people donated a total of NT$900,000. The network includes 27 stops, 50 bus routes, and two ferry journeys, with organizers expecting at least 1,200 passengers, CNA reported.

Voting for a president, vice president, and 113 legislators takes place Saturday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. About 19.5 million people are eligible to vote.
