Ukraine updates: UK pledges extra aid as Sunak visits Kyiv

Ahead of his Friday trip to Kyiv, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office has said it will increase its military aid to Ukraine to £2.5 billion (€2.91 billion/$3.19 billion) in the coming financial year.

Extra funds will be used to procure "surveillance, long-range strike and sea drones."

Meanwhile, the US has sanctioned Russians over the use of North Korean weapons during the invasion of Ukraine.

Here's a look at the latest regarding Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, January 12.

US sanctions Russians over use of North Korean ballistic missiles

The US has imposed sanctions against three Russian entities and one individual for their role in transferring and testing ballistic missiles acquired from North Korea.

The missiles were used by Russia's forces in its war against Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Last week, short-range ballistic missiles sourced from North Korea were used in multiple strikes against Ukraine, Washington and Kyiv reported.

North Korea's "transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia supports Russia's war of aggression, increases the suffering of the Ukrainian people, and undermines the global nonproliferation regime," Blinken said.

The UN Security Council agreed in 2006 — with Russian support — to impose an arms embargo on North Korea following its testing of a nuclear weapon.

UK PM Sunak pledges extra military aid in trip to Kyiv

The United Kingdom is set to increase its military support for Ukraine by an additional £200 million (€233 million/$255 million) for the next financial year.

London announced the "major new package of support" to coincide with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's trip to Kyiv on Friday.

The extra funds would bring the UK's total support for Ukraine to 2.5 billion GBP.

"The Ministry of Defence will work with international partners to significantly scale up the number of drones provided for Ukraine's defense," the government statement said.

This would include "a major push to rapidly procure and produce thousands of military drones for Ukraine, including surveillance, long-range strike and sea drones."

Sunak is also set to sign a "historic" security cooperation pact with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This would seek to formalize "a range of support the UK has been and will continue to provide for Ukraine's security, including intelligence sharing, cybersecurity, medical and military training, and defense industrial cooperation," according to the UK government statement.

"For two years, Ukraine has fought with great courage to repel a brutal Russian invasion," Sunak said ahead of the visit.

"I am here today with one message: the UK will also not falter. We will stand with Ukraine, in their darkest hours and in the better times to come," he added.

ab/wd (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)