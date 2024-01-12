Europe Phytosterols Market Size, Forecasting and Insights for the Next 10 Years

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Europe Phytosterols Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

Robust Growth Projected: Europe Phytosterol Market to Reach USD 540.81 Million by 2025

The Europe Phytosterol market is anticipated to exhibit robust growth, reaching an estimated value of USD 540.81 million by 2025, with a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period. Key countries driving this market include Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Italy. According to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), the consumption of 1.5 g-2.4 g of plant sterols daily contributes to a 7%-10% reduction in blood cholesterol levels. This has spurred the utilization of phytosterols in pharmaceutical industries, particularly in dietary supplements. The growing demand for non-GMO products is further propelling the market’s expansion, prompting companies like BASF to enhance sterol extraction capacity to meet rising demands.

Key Market Trends:

Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases: Cardiovascular diseases are a leading cause of mortality and morbidity in European countries. The demand for phytosterols in pharmaceutical industries has increased due to their protective effects against cardiovascular diseases. Phytosterols aid in reducing gastrointestinal cholesterol absorption, controlling prostate enlargement, and assisting in lowering blood sugar levels and inflammation. The European Union has mandated manufacturers to label products containing phytosterols and specify their use for consumers with heart diseases. Food and Beverage Industry Dominates Market Share: The food and beverage industry commands the largest market share for phytosterols in the region. Products such as spreads and dairy items like yogurt and yogurt drinks are widely available. Finland and the Netherlands boast the most extensive variety of available product types, followed by Belgium, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Manufacturers are incorporating plant sterols into products to leverage their cholesterol-lowering effect. For example, the UK-based company Raisio has infused plant sterols into yogurt drinks, bars, spreads, and snacks. The rising demand for nutritional beverages is expected to drive the phytosterol market in Europe.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players in the Europe phytosterol market include Arboris, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), BASF, Cargill, and Unilever, among others. Companies are adopting new product launches as a key strategy, along with innovations and partnerships. Recent launches have provided a strategic edge over competitors. Leading companies are gaining momentum in the global market by utilizing tall and vegetable oils as extraction sources. Tall oil phytosterol esters can be evenly distributed in products like reduced-fat cheese.

