Hou Yu-ih makes final campaign push in Taichung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) concluded his campaign travels in Taichung on Friday (Jan. 12) following months on the road, per Liberty Times.

The Kuomintang (KMT) candidate spent most of the day in Taichung, saying the city had always been friendly to him. Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) expressed her support for Hou.

Hou said he feels a sense of historical responsibility and mission. He also warned against choosing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德), saying there was a risk of war. He added that he believes the DPP has tried to create panic and manipulate voters.

Hou later returned to New Taipei for a final campaign event. The Taiwan election will be held on Saturday (Jan. 13).