Taiwan county council speaker faces interrogation on election eve

Speaker's daughter says Foxconn founder opposed voting for Ko Wen-je

  126
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/12 17:10
Foxconn founder Terry Gou and Pingtung County Council Speaker Chou Tien-lun at a campaign event last year. 

Foxconn founder Terry Gou and Pingtung County Council Speaker Chou Tien-lun at a campaign event last year.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Pingtung County Council Speaker Chou Tien-lun (周典論), a known supporter of Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘), faces an investigation after an online comment, his daughter said Friday (Jan. 12).

She accused the judiciary of persecution as her father is not a major criminal. Chou was detained in late December on suspicion of having bought signatures from the public in support of Gou’s presidential bid. Despite having collected enough endorsements, the tycoon later abandoned his campaign.

Speaker Chou’s daughter, Chou Meng-jung (周孟蓉), said investigators “climbed the wall” at his home Friday morning to take him in for questioning, per UDN. The incident occurred after his daughter posted alleged comments by Gou on her Facebook page the previous evening.

Gou told her in November he would never vote for Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) because a vote for him amounted to a vote for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德), she said. However, Gou’s office said it knew of no such statement from Gou.

Earlier, the office said it was mulling legal action against businessperson John Hsuan (宣明智) for having issued a fraudulent letter in Gou’s name recommending a vote for the Kuomintang (KMT).
2024 presidential election
Chou Tien-lun
Terry Gou
Ko Wen-je
Chou Meng-jung

