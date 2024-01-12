Lai says Hou distancing himself from Ma for Taiwan election

TAIPEI, Taiwan (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate William Lai Ching-te (賴清德) has accused Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) of "obviously" distancing himself from former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) for the election.

In Ma's controversial interview with Germany’s Deutsche Welle he suggested belief in Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) on cross-strait issues, Hou was quoted by Rti on Wednesday (Jan. 10) as saying that his cross-strait stance differs from Ma, and he would not address the issue of unification if elected. On Friday (Jan. 12), Lai claimed that Hou's distancing himself from Ma was clearly for election purposes, as reported by CNA.

On the final day before the presidential election, Lai conducted a campaign parade in New Taipei City and later participated in a media interview at the campaign headquarters of DPP's legislative candidate Wu Chi-ming (吳琪銘) in Tucheng, New Taipei City.

On Thursday (Jan. 11), Hou said at an international press conference that cross-strait relations are different from those of the Ma government era. Many of Ma's proposals and some of his opinions differ from his own, said Hou.

Hou vowed that if elected, he would not touch upon the unification issue during his term in office. He said that if leaders from both sides of the Taiwan Strait genuinely want to meet, consensus from Taiwanese society is needed, and this may still be some distance away.

In response to Hou's remarks, Lai said that Hou, who once considered Ma to be his mentor, has "obviously distanced himself from Ma Ying-jeou for the election." Lai argued that this move demonstrates the KMT's cross-strait policy does not align with Taiwan's future development needs.

Lai noted that although Hou accepts the "1992 consensus," Xi has consistently emphasized that the "1992 consensus" is based on the "one-China principle" and a Taiwan version of "one country, two systems." While Hou accepts the "1992 consensus," he claims he "will not touch the unification issue."

"Hou has already started it (a unification plan). I believe that the Taiwanese people see this very clearly," said Lai.

Responding to media inquiries about how he would handle cross-strait relations, Lai said that cross-strait issues are not only a problem for China and Taiwan but also a global issue. Lai said he hopes that the democratic camp will collectively defend regional peace and stability and contribute to the international community.

Regarding Taiwan-U.S. relations, Lai said he appreciates bipartisan support from the U.S. government, including the Senate and the House of Representatives. Lai said that this support demonstrates that under the leadership of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Taiwan has demonstrated positive results by walking on the right path, allowing the world to see and acknowledge Taiwan.