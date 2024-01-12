Uncover Fortune Finds in Singapore Early This Lunar New Year with iShopChangi's Deals

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 January 2024 - From now to 14 February 2024, both non-travellers and travellers alike can begin their festive shopping early on iShopChangi, the ultimate one-stop destination for all Lunar New Year essentials. Toast to the Year of the Dragon in style with an array of Fortune Finds, skipping the crowds through the ease of online shopping. Find everything from high-end spirits from celebrated labels like Glenfiddich to spring cleaning essentials from renowned brands like Dyson, and savour gourmet treats from household names like Mdm Ling Bakery, and more, with exclusive savings, promotion codes and flash sales. But that's not all! This year's shopping spree is further enhanced with iShopChangi's gift-wrapping service, adding a touch of elegance to your festive preparations.



Usher in the auspicious Year of the Dragon with iShopChangi's spectacular Fortune Finds extravaganza.

Spring into the New Year with Festive Finds and Savings Online



Embrace the vibrant spirit of the Lunar New Year, beginning with an enticing array of deals and discounts on all your festive essentials during the Early Lunar New Year Sale, starting on 4 January 2024. Get festive-ready with iShopChangi’s variety of products, from health foods to luxurious beauty items, from New Moon, Kinohimitsu, Estée Lauder, and more.



Secure these discount codes* and unlock extraordinary savings on your Lunar New Year essentials!





Early Lunar New Year Sale (For Non-Travellers)

From now to 31 January 2024

Code

Description

CNYSALE10

10% off* min. spend S$250, capped at S$45

CNYSALE15

15% off* min. spend S$500, capped at S$100

2.2 Lunar New Year Flash Sale (For Non-Travellers)

From 1 - 14 February 2024

Code

Description

22HUAT12

12% off* with no min. spend, capped at S$50

22HUAT15

15% off* min. spend S$500, capped at S$120



Lunar New Year Sale (For Travellers)

From now - 4 February 2024

Code

Description

HUAT10

10% off* with no min. spend, capped at S$50

HUAT15

15% off* min. spend S$500, capped at S$150

From 5 - 12 February 2024

Code

Description

HUAT12

12% off* with min. spend S$200, capped at S$80

HUAT18

18% off* min. spend S$800, capped at S$200



iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport’s promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.





